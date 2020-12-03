Detroit homeowner shoots teen intruder hiding in attic

DETROIT – A teen is recovering from a gunshot wound Wednesday night after being found in a Detroit home he had no business being in.

Police say a 39-year-old woman living in the 16600 block of Fairmount Drive heard a strange noise coming from above her. When she went to investigate the noise, she discovered a 19-year-old male in her attic.

After a brief stand off, the man reportedly made a sudden move -- that’s when the homeowner, a registered CPL holder, fired a shot at the teenage suspect.

Police arrived at the scene and the suspect was taken to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition. Once he’s well enough, he will be taken into police custody.

Officials believe the suspect was hiding in the attic in an attempt to burglarize the home.

Local 4 has been told that the homeowner is cooperating with police and their investigation.

More: Local News