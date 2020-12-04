Police chase that started in Hazel Park ends in violent crash in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Mich. – A police chase that started in Hazel Park ended with a violent crash in Ferndale on Friday.

A white Hyundai Sonata was pulled over by police in Hazel Park for a traffic violation. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The crash ended on the Ferndale side of 8 Mile Road, not far from the State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

After the crash a man ran across the street and was taken into custody. His passenger ran further into Ferndale and is still at large.

No injuries were reported.

READ: More local crime coverage