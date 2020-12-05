Detroit police search for missing 73-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking the public’s help in locating 73-year-old Birdie Flowers, who was last seen at about 3:22 p.m., Thursday in the area of East Grand Boulevard and Gratiot Avenue.

Police said Flowers’ caretaker drove him to the bank but he did not come back to the vehicle.

Flowers is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall. Police said he is in good physical condition. His caretaker reported that he suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

