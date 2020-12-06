Morning Briefing Dec. 6, 2020: COVID-19 now leading cause of death in US, Trump tells GOP to vote in ‘rigged’ election, local man believes he was targeted with explosives due to political beliefs

COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States topping heart disease, according to The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

IHME says COVID-19 was the cause of nearly 12,000 deaths last week, putting it ahead of ischemic heart disease and lung cancer.

President Donald Trump is pressing his grievances over losing the presidential election, using a weekend rally to spread baseless allegations of misconduct in last month’s voting in Georgia and beyond even as he pushed supporters to turn out for a pair of Republican Senate candidates in a runoff election in January.

An explosive was thrown into a Macomb County man’s home Saturday morning. The man believes he was targeted due to his political beliefs.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 395,036 as of Saturday, including 9,854 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update represents 6,004 new cases and 193 additional deaths, including 145 deaths identified during a review of records -- meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday.

The state reported a total of 197,750 recoveries on Saturday.

Michigan officials no longer provide an update on statewide coronavirus data on Sundays. The next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New

Here’s a look at more of the data:

Metro Detroit weather: Cold with uneventful weather Sunday