Lawmakers, election officials targeted with protests, threats over Michigan election

LANSING, Mich. – Some elected officials in Michigan said they faced frightening moments centered around baseless election fraud claims.

Over the weekend, armed protesters showed up at the home of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and a House Representative received death threats.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Sunday night, “Threats against our elected officials, no matter their party, are dangerous and unacceptable. This must stop.”

On Saturday, Michigan State and Detroit police responded to a report of several armed protesters gathered outside of Benson’s home. A video went viral on social media showing armed protesters gathering outside Benson’s Detroit home. She said they were shouting threats and yelling “stop the steal” as she was putting up Christmas decorations with her son.

READ: Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson says armed protesters gathered outside her Detroit home

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight Committee received death threats over the election. She posted several of the threats to social media. Multiple voicemails said she should be lynched and some use profanity and racial slurs.

The hate message came after Johnson’s participation in the House Oversight Committee that questioned President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani and Melissa Caron during last week’s voting hearing.

READ: Michigan House Oversight Committee members receive death threats, racist voicemails

The hearing was parodied on Saturday Night Live. Michigan State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky commented on the SNL parody on Twitter:

The SNL skit was amusing, I guess, but last night my caucus was trying to figure out how to keep those on that committee safe from the deluge of death threats they’re receiving. I’m sorry to be a bummer and I’m glad people enjoyed the skit, but the reality of it is heinous. — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) December 6, 2020

READ: Federal judge rejects lawsuit seeking to decertify Michigan’s 2020 election results

As for the protests outside Benson’s home, it’s likely no legal action will be taken. The death threat against Johnson is under investigation.

More Coverage: