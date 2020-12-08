Liquor license, permits suspended for The Office Bar in Port Huron for violating COVID-19 restrictions

PORT HURON, Mich. – Liquor licenses and permits for The Office Bar in Port Huron have been suspended for multiple violations of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 7, 2020, MLCC Commissioners ordered emergency suspensions of the liquor licenses and permits held by Captain Skrip’s Office, LLC, d/b/a/ The Office Bar, located at 1951 Water St. Port Huron. The Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C, and Specially Designated Merchant (SDM) liquor licenses, and permits for an additional bar, Dance-Entertainment, Sunday Sales (P.M.) and Outdoor Service.

A virtual hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14 to determine if the summary suspension should continue or other fines and penalties should be imposed.

Restaurants and bars are prohibited from allowing indoor gatherings.

Any licensed establishment that is in violation of the MDHHS emergency order will be held strictly accountable and risk suspension or revocation of its license. All licensees must not only comply with the MDHHS Orders, but also local health department orders, and local ordinances regarding reduced occupancy rates and social distancing protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MLCC Enforcement Division, is working diligently to ensure that licensees are compliant with the MDHHS orders. It investigates all complaints relative to allegations of violations of the Code, Rules and Executive Orders, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic. Since September 2020, the MLCC has suspended liquor licenses of an additional 10 establishments located throughout the state for violations of the emergency and executive orders due to the pandemic. Michigan State Police

The public can make reports by filing a complaint with the MLCC Enforcement Division online or by calling the division’s hotline, toll-free, at 866-893-2121.

