Burglary suspect in critical condition after being shot by police in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A suspected burglar was rushed to a hospital early Thursday morning after after being shot by Warren police.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Knights Inn, near the border of Warren and Madison Heights.

According to authorities, a Warren Special Operations unit had been monitoring and investigating the man prior to the shooting. Police said the 35-year-old man is a parole absconder with a history of robbery and drug arrests. Police tracked him to Auburn Hills, where he allegedly stole a safe, and followed him back to the motel, located on Dequindre Road, where they called for backup.

Police said when officers moved in to make the arrest in the motel parking lot, the suspect attempted to use a vehicle to run the officers over, striking a police cruiser. Officers fired multiple shots in response, hitting the suspect.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Officers are conducting a search warrant at the Knights Inn motel room where police said he was staying with a woman and two children.

The woman and children were not injured in the shooting.