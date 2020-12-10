Warren police shoot burglary suspect at Knights Inn

A burglary suspect is hospitalized after Warren police shot him at the Knights Inn early Thursday morning on the Warren/Madison Heights border.

According to Warren Police, officers went to arrest a person at the motel on 11 Mile and Dequindre who allegedly committed a burglary in Auburn Hills.

When officers moved in to make the arrest in the motel parking lot, the suspect attempted to run the officers over and rammed a police vehicle.

Officers fired shots, hitting the suspect. The 35-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition.

Officers are conducting a search warrant at the Knights Inn motel room where he was staying with a woman and two children.

A Warren Special Operations unit was monitoring the suspect at the motel. He is a parole absconder with a history of robbery and drug arrests. They followed him to Auburn Hills where he allegedly stole a safe. They followed him back to the motel and called for backup. That’s where the suspect was shot.

