DETROIT – Police are asking people to avoid the area of Outer Drive and Chalmers Street on Wednesday afternoon as a barricaded gunman situation unfolds nearby.

Detroit police say a barricaded gunman situation is unfolding in a residential neighborhood on Wilshire Drive near Newport Street on the city’s east side as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

No additional information has been provided.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit as we share updates on this developing story.

More: Local News