Police release photo of man wanted for shooting, killing two women in Detroit

On Saturday, Detroit police released this photo of the man wanted for a double homicide that happened Friday, Dec. 18.

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened Friday at 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of West Lantz Street in Detroit.

According to police, the 18-year-old shooter killed two women including a 18-year-old and 21-year-old.

The victims were killed after a verbal altercation between the gunman and several people became physical, police say.

After the shooting the gunman left the scene with the weapon.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with an Afro and has a large build. Police have not released the man’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Previous Coverage