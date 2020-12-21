32ºF

Police investigating fatal three-vehicle crash in Downtown Detroit

Man killed, boy injured, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Downtown Detroit that occurred Sunday.

According to authorities, just after 5:30 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler, a Dodge Ram and a Buick collided in the intersection of Grand River and Cass avenues. Police said the driver of the Buick, a 60-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 13-year-old boy was also rushed to a hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Police said the drivers of the other two vehicles did not report any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

