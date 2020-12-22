Man shot twice outside Fairlane Town Center, police search for gunman

DEARBORN – Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Monday outside of the Fairlane Town Center.

One man was shot twice in what Dearborn police said was an attempted robbery.

Shoppers at the mall said they did not hear gunshots or any commotion. Police said that at about 5:50 p.m., a man in his 50s was shot twice outside of the door.

Police said he was hit in his upper chest. Sources said he is in critical condition.

The man ran back inside near the food court area asking for help. Now, police are looking the gunman, who left the area in a red Dodge Charger.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this brazen crime and utilize all available resources to bring those responsible to justice. Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated. Please remember to stay vigilant and safe this holiday season,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn police at 313-943-2241. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Watch the full report in the video above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news