Nightside Report Dec. 21, 2020: Liquor licenses suspended for 5 southeast Michigan businesses, Judge set to make decision on Flint water lawsuit settlement

DETROIT – On Monday, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended the liquor licenses and permits of five more businesses.

The state agency noted that the action was taken against the businesses for breaking the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended COVID restrictions.

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down snow, rain chances overnight, during Christmas

Our evening rain and snow won’t be a big deal going into Tuesday, but the weather will have a major impact going into the Christmas holidays.

In August, Michigan first announced a settlement of more than $600 million in the Flint water lawsuit. On Monday, a federal judge heard from attorneys representing both sides in the negotiations. Before any decision is made, the judge wants to know how those directly affected by the settlement feel about the potential deal.

When Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced it planned to build a more than $2 billion assembly plant on Detroit's east side the company stated the investment was not going to stop there.

The family of a 3-year-old Holly Township girl who died on Saturday said she had severe bruises and internal bleeding.

CVS Health announced it is launching a nationwide effort to help vaccinate thousands of staff and residents at long-term care facilities against COVID-19. That includes nearly 1,000 facilities in Michigan.

Michigan’s new COVID-19 order went into effect Monday and is scheduled to last through mid-January, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state will “seriously consider” lifting protocols sooner if recent progress is sustained. As part of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ new COVID-19 order, certain entertainment venues that had been closed for the last month can reopen with limited capacity.

Last Friday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer along with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced both are ready to start reopening a lot of businesses Monday. But upon closer inspection, many of the businesses are not ready.

