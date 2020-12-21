Nightside Report Dec. 20, 2020: Lake Orion restaurant defies Michigan’s ban on indoor dining, police investigate death of 4-year-old child in Oakland County

Lake Orion restaurant opens indoor dining despite COVID-19 restrictions
Michigan officials loosened COVID-19 restrictions for several indoor venues on Dec. 18, including casinos, bowling alleys and movie theaters -- but indoor dining at restaurants is still not allowed.
Despite only being allowed to offer carryout services, one Lake Orion restaurant is defying Michigan’s restrictions and has resumed its indoor dining services.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 458,852; Death toll now at 11,461
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Temps near or below freezing Sunday evening
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 20s.
Winter officially begins with the winter solstice at 5:02 a.m. on Monday.
4 Fast Facts
- Congress sealed a deal on a nearly $1 trillion COVID relief package that would establish a $600 stimulus payment to most Americans and temporarily supplement jobless benefits with $300 per week. Click here to read more.
- Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old child in northern Oakland County. Click here to read more.
- The ACLU is calling on Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to veto the state Senate’s approval of changes to the sex offender registry rules. Click here to read more.
- Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel is planned to reopen on Dec. 23 thanks to the state’s revised coronavirus restrictions. Click here to read more.