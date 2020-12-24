Off-duty Detroit police officer involved in shootout on I-75 in Southwest Detroit

According to Detroit Police an off-duty officer was involved in a shootout on I-75 near Springwells in Southwest Detroit after being rammed by a known individual.

The incident happened shortly after midnight when the female officer driving a sedan was rammed by a 34-year-old man driving a pickup truck. The truck pinned the officer’s car against a construction barrier.

He got out of his truck and the two exchanged shots.

She was grazed by a round and sought help from a nearby homeowner. She is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital

He was shot as well and is listed in critical condition.

I-75 was closed at Livernois for several hours while police conducted their investigation.

