Off-duty Detroit police officer involved in shootout on I-75

According to Detroit Police an off-duty officer was involved in a shootout on I-75 near Springwells in Southwest Detroit after being rammed by a known individual.
UPDATE: Driver sparks shootout by pinning off-duty Detroit officer’s car against wall on I-75, police say
The incident happened shortly after midnight when the female officer driving a sedan was rammed by a 34-year-old man driving a pickup truck. The truck pinned the officer’s car against a construction barrier.
He got out of his truck and the two exchanged shots.
She was grazed by a round and sought help from a nearby homeowner. She is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital
He was shot as well and is listed in critical condition.
I-75 was closed at Livernois for several hours while police conducted their investigation.
