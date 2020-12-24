Nightside Report Dec. 23, 2020: Detroit man accused of shooting fiancé, her mother after being released from prison early, Police investigate potential murder-suicide in Garden City

Detroit man accused of shooting fiancé 4 times, her mother twice after being released from prison early
DETROIT – A man who was recently released from prison two years early is accused of shooting his fiancé and her mother on Detroit’s west side.
Ronald Segars, 49, is facing several federal and state charges after allegedly shooting his fiancé four times and her mother twice during a fight inside a Detroit home on Dec. 14.
