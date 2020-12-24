Nightside Report Dec. 23, 2020: Detroit man accused of shooting fiancé, her mother after being released from prison early, Police investigate potential murder-suicide in Garden City

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:05 p.m.

DETROIT – A man who was recently released from prison two years early is accused of shooting his fiancé and her mother on Detroit’s west side.

Ronald Segars, 49, is facing several federal and state charges after allegedly shooting his fiancé four times and her mother twice during a fight inside a Detroit home on Dec. 14.

Metro Detroit weather: Changes to Christmas snow forecast, with cold, wind on the way

Changes are coming for our Christmas forecast, but only for the snow part. The cold and wind are still on their way.

What if I have side effects from the COVID vaccine? Is it safe to receive if I have a preexisting condition?

As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the U.S., several people still have a lot of questions about it. Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge answers some the most common virus and vaccine-related questions we’ve recently received.

New COVID-19 testing program to help Michigan high school sports resume safely

Trying to figure out how to complete the fall sports season amid the coronavirus pandemic has proven difficult for Michigan high schools. However, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) believes it can be done safely through a new, pilot rapid testing program.

Don’t get scammed: If you plan to trade, resell a gift card make sure you do your research first

Gift cards are one of the most popular items to give or receive this time of year. Reselling or trading the gift card that might not be right for you could create some big problems if you don’t do your homework.

