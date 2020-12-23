Nightside Report Dec. 22, 2020: Gov. Whitmer hints possibility of resuming indoor dining, Detroit Zoo celebrates its first lion born in 40 years

DETROIT – Michigan restaurants are still fighting to resume indoor dining, which is banned by the state’s COVID-19 order, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted that some good news could be coming soon.

“My hope is that if people do what they did around Thanksgiving and not travel, and do the right thing and keep our gatherings down to a household or two, max, and wear masks, that we will be in a strong position right after the first of the year to take another step forward,” Whitmer said.

This year, pet owners have been able to spend a lot of quality time with their dogs, but when the COVID-19 pandemic ends, the world will start going back to normal, and that means less time together. While many people are at home and feeling isolated from the rest of the world, animal shelters can’t keep up with demand. But hopefully sometime next year, everyone can start returning to their lives away from the house, and that could be difficult for dogs.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge has been answering viewer questions about coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccines. Information on the vaccines is developing quickly and there is a very good understanding of effectiveness and safety from the trials that were done to secure authorization. However, more information will come out during the mass vaccination campaign.

