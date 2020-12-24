Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Garden City say 911 call led officers to the home

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Two people, including a 77-year-old grandmother, are dead with the woman’s husband in a hospital after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in Garden City.

Police said they received a call Wednesday morning that led them to the home. The 911 call was made at about 10:52 a.m. from an unidentified man telling dispatch that he was going to commit suicide and that the location should be tracked.

The caller then hung up the phone. The call was tracked to the home on Rosslyn Avenue. Upon entry, police located three people -- two deceased and one injured.

It’s believed that the person who made the call was a relative in their 20s found dead in the home. Maria Ortega, 77, was also found deceased.

“She was always giving and so loving. She had her heart on her sleeve. She would do anything just to see you smile,” said granddaughter Sandy Quintana.

Ortega’s husband, 81-year-old Ron Ortega, was also stabbed multiple times but survived and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“He’s supposedly in critical condition. That’s what his daughter told me also. She went to the hospital because they didn’t think he was gonna make it. I’m sure just the shock of everything, an 81-year-old man, that was a lot for him to handle, seeing something happen to his wife like that,” said neighbor Roger Watts.

Watts, who lives a few doors down, is praying for Ron Ortega to have a speedy recovery and for his family to heal with this horror happening right before the holidays.

“Just like to give them my condolences and hope that Mr. Ortega is gonna be fine,” he said.

