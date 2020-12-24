Garden City apparent murder-suicide: Grandparents killed after man makes concerning 911 call

Maria Ortega, 77, was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Garden City on Dec. 23, 2020.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Garden City police said three people have died in an apparent murder-suicide case after a man threatened to kill himself during a 911 call.

Garden City police received a call at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday from a man in his 20s who said he was going to kill himself, officials said. The man suggested his location should be tracked, according to police.

After the man hung up the phone, police tracked the call to a home in the 32500 block of Rosslyn Street in Garden City, authorities said.

The scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Garden City on Dec. 23, 2020. (WDIV)

When officers got inside, they found two people dead: Maria Ortega, 77, and a man in his 20s, police said. Officials believe the man in his 20s is the person who made the initial 911 call.

“She was always giving and so loving,” granddaughter Sandy Quintana said of Ortega. “She had her heart on her sleeve. She would do anything just to see you smile.”

Ron Ortega, 81, was also found inside the home. He had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. Sources told Local 4 he died at the hospital.

Maria and Ron Ortega were married grandparents, police said. They are related to the 911 caller, investigators said.

Garden City police continue to investigate the incident.