Detroit police seek missing 14-year-old girl

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl named Diamond Taylor.

Taylor was last seen by her mother on Tuesday at around 11 p.m. in the 16000 block of Ohio Street in Detroit.

She left the area without permission and never returned, according to police.

Taylor is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has a light brown complexion with long braids. She was last seen wearing a gray coat, pink and black sweater and blue jeans. Police say the teen is in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.

Read more: Missing in Michigan reports