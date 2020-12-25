Metro Detroit residents squeeze in last-minute holiday shopping before Christmas

With Santa’s big arrival approaching, shoppers were still hoping to find the right present to place under the tree.

“I needed the funds available to even do shopping this year. So that became available and now I’m trying to do it,” said Damien Lindsey.

“Everything is gone. We should have did this like two or three weeks ago,” said Tracey Snead

For some, the task is turning into a massive headache.

“It’s hectic because I just got off of work and I did no shopping at all. I have my daughter so I’m trying to find something like right now,” Lindsey said

“It’s kind of hard because everything is closed now and it’s early. It’s Christmas Eve,” said Terrion Snead.

With the stores likely to be closed for Christmas itself, a few people might be disappointed when looking into their stocking. Those who have seen this trend year after year said the last-minute shopping wave is lacking in comparison with year’s past.

“I noticed COVID has really downsized the customers. It’s not as fluent as it was in the past,” said K&G salesman Sydney Spight.

But still, the hunt continues.

“It’s so hectic with the quarantine and everything and everybody is trying to get this last-minute stuff in,” said Lindsey.’

“Next year, we can all get together, look behind and say ‘It’s over.’ Hopefully it’s over with,” Spight said.