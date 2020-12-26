26ºF

Man drives to Detroit hospital after being shot on I-94, MSP investigating

Location of shooting is currently unknown.

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

DETROITMichigan State Police opened an investigation into a shooting on I-94 Christmas night.

According to authorities, a 47-year-old man drove himself to Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross Road, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police said the man told staff in the emergency department of the hospital that he had been shot while on the eastbound lanes of I-94.

The exact location of the shooting is currently unknown.

The victim is expected to survive. His vehicle was towed to a Michigan State Police post for processing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

