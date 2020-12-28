Detroit man charged in connection with deadly gas station shooting

DETROIT – Detroit resident Keyon Wilson-Ollis, 22, has been charged in connection with a Seven Mile and Woodward gas station shooting that left one dead and two injured on Dec. 23.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, during the shooting the suspect allegedly killed a 37-year-old man. A 41-year-old woman and 17-year-old man were also shot, but survived.

Original Story: Man killed, woman injured in shooting during meet up to buy skates at Detroit gas station, police say

The prosecutor’s office says Wilson-Ollis did not know the victims and fled the scene in his car after shooting them.

Wilson-Ollis was found and taken into custody the same day of the shooting. He was charged on Saturday, Dec. 26 and arraigned over the weekend in Romulus.

A probable cause conference will be held in a few days on Jan. 6 and the preliminary examination is scheduled to begin afterward on Jan. 13.

