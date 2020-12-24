Man killed, woman injured in shooting during meet up to buy skates at Detroit gas station, police say

DETROIT – Police said a 33-year-old man was killed Wednesday night after he and a 41-year-old woman were shot at a Detroit gas station.

There was a heavy police presence along Woodward Avenue from Seven Mile to Eight Mile. Detroit police Capt. Vernal Newson said the couple was meeting a man at a BP gas station at the corner of West Seven Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

“A couple met up with an individual from an online sales outlet and they met up for the purchasing of skates. During the transaction, the offender produced a weapon and opened fire on both of the individuals,” Newson said.

The suspect fired multiple shots at the couple’s car. The back window was shattered, and the male victim died on the scene. The 41-year old female victim is in the hospital.

Police said the suspect fled the area, driving down Woodward to Eight Mile Road.

“A witness flagged down officers from the transit center and they pursued the individual,” Newson said.

That’s when the suspect got out of his car and ran toward a Meijer grocery store. Newson said a person was later taken into custody.

