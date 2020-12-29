Dearborn nurse documents father’s battle with COVID-19 at same hospital

DEARBORN – A 63-year-old man has been at the Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn for more than a week battling COVID-19.

It has been extremely hard on his family, especially his son who works there as a nurse at the same hospital.

“First it started off with chills, body fatigue and it just kind of attacked his lungs,” said registered nurse Hamid Alkhalili. “I’m documenting everything so I can show him that this is what you went through because he’s not going to remember any of this stuff.”

Prior to this, 63-year-old Issa has been healthy with no medical problems or prescribed medication. However, family said he was hit with the virus and placed on a ventilator on Christmas Day.

“It’s a nightmare for him, and I want to show him that ‘We love you and support you and care for you and we were here for you the whole time,’” Alkhalili said. “I’m a nurse at the hospital, but unfortunately the hospital at this time has a no-visitor policy. And even though I work with COVID patients myself, I’m unable to see my dad.”

One thing that motivates Alkhalili to keep going is that his family was brought to the United States as refugees and no matter what, his father was there to keep them safe.

“He brought us here, he brought us through the Iraq War, all of that. He took care of us and now it’s my turn to take care of him,” he said.

Alkhalili also wanted to shed light on all of the frontline workers at hospitals taking care of others. He recently overcame his own battle with COVID-19.

