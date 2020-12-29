Detroit police seek men accused of assaulting, carjacking woman they met on dating app

DETROIT – A Detroit dating app meet-up quickly turned dangerous recently.

Detroit police are looking for two men wanted for carjacking and assaulting a woman they met on a dating app.

Police say the woman picked up the men on Northlawn near Eight Mile and Livernois earlier this month.

They made her pull over and pulled her out of the car. Then the two threw the victim on the ground and drove off in her Chrysler 200.

Police found the car, but they’re still looking for the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

