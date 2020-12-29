Police search for man in Shelby Township bank robbery

SHELBY TOWNSHIP – Police are searching for a man in connection to a bank robbery in Shelby Township.

Police responded to an alarm at about 1:24 p.m. on Monday at the PNC bank on Hayes Road. The suspect entered the building and gave a teller a note demanding money.

No weapon was seen during the incident.

Police said the man then left the bank on foot after given an undetermined amount of money. The suspect was seen running south across Hall Road into Sterling Heights. A K-9 track was conducted, leading police across Hall Road into the Lakeside Terraces apartment complex before it was terminated

The suspect is described as a Black man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, medium build, wearing a gray hoodie, brown/tan Carhartt jacket and matching bomber-style hat, and dark blue jeans. He was also wearing a pink/purple face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121. Tips can also be reported to Shelbytwppolice.org.