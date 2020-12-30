Man charged with murdering 2 sisters when fight turned into shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A man has been charged with first-degree murder after two sisters were killed when a fight turned into a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

Shaniya Todd, 21, and Shakiya Todd, 18, were checking on a woman Dec. 18 inside a house on Lantz Street near John R Street, according to authorities.

Police said they got into a fight with D’Andre Smith, 18, who they believe is related to the woman living at the house.

The fight turned into a shooting, and the sisters were killed, officials said. Smith fled the scene after firing the shots, authorities said.

Shaniya and Shakiya Todd

“What I’m hearing is there was an argument between people in the house and my nieces,” said Korlanos Todd, the victims’ uncle. “Somebody in the house grabbed a gun and shot both of them and killed them.”

Shaniya Todd was a mother, according to officials.

Smith turned himself in to police and was arraigned Dec. 23 at 36th District Court, police said.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a felony firearm violation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.