Family holds vigil for 2 sisters shot and killed in Detroit

DETROIT – A family is grieving after two sisters were shot and killed in Detroit, days before Christmas.

One of the women was a mother of a 5-year old boy. The family remembered the two sisters at a prayer vigil Tuesday night.

It was much needed inspiration and encouragement for the Todd family as they remembered two sisters, 21-year old Shaniya Todd, who is also a mother, and her sister 18-year old sister Shakiya Todd.

“Just like the typical 18-year-old, 21-year-old. They liked to have fun, they’re girls. Their smiles would light up any room,” said Korlanos Todd.

Police said an 18-year old man shot and killed both of the women on Dec. 18 inside a home on West Lantz Street after some kind of altercation.

“You just need to turn yourself in and do what’s right. It’s bad enough that you already did what you did, but at this point, I think the right thing to do is just turn himself in,” Korlanos Todd said.

Their cousin Shanita Todd said this year has been hard for their family.

“They just lost their mother. We just buried her nine months prior. Shaniya’s son won’t have a Christmas. They didn’t deserve this. They didn’t deserve this. They in a better place now,” she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for funeral expenses and Shaniya’s son.

