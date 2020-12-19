Family in ‘complete shock’ after fatal double-shooting, Detroit police seek 18-year-old suspect

DETROIT – Police are searching for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of two women Friday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the victims -- 21-year-old Shaniya Todd and 18-year-old Shakiya Todd -- were sisters and were killed when a fight turned into a shooting.

The family had to identify the bodies Saturday. They said they’re upset and confused, but hopeful that the information police released on the suspect could lead to an arrest.

Police said they are looking for an 18-year-old man. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and a large build. Police have not released his name.

Police released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a Dec. 18, 2020 fatal shooting. (WDIV)

According to authorities, he is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting Friday afternoon at a home on Lantz Street, near John R. Street, just south of State Fair Avenue. Police said he shot and killed Shakiya Todd and her older sister, Shaniya Todd, who also is a young mother.

“I mean we’re all upset. We’re confused,” said the victim’s uncle, Korlanos Todd. “They were babies they were kids. They just lost their mother 10 month ago.

Todd said the two sisters were checking on a woman who lived inside the house. He said they hearing the suspected gunman could be related to the woman who owns the house.

“What I’m hearing is there was an argument between people in the house and my nieces,” Todd said. “Somebody in the house, grabbed a gun and shot both of them and killed them.”

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

“We never thought anything like this could happen,” Todd said. “Complete shock. Utterly shock.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

