18-year-old suspect turns self in to Detroit police in connection with fatal double-shooting

DETROIT – An 18-year-old man turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal shooting of two sisters Friday on Detroit’s east side.

Police said the man was wanted in connection with a fatal double-shooting at a home on Lantz Street, near John R. Street, just south of State Fair Avenue. Police said he shot and killed Shakiya Todd and her older sister, Shaniya Todd, after an argument.

Police have not released the suspect’s name and no official arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

