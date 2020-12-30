Michigan State Police urge people to not drink and drive New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – While many people will celebrate New Year’s Eve at home this year, the roads will still be dangerous -- people may not be coming home from the bars, but that doesn’t mean people won’t be drinking or smoking.

Even though bars have been closed all of December, police said people are still driving under the influence.

“We’ve arrested over 70 impaired drivers this month alone,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw. “We know people are still going out, even if there’s nowhere to go.”

Shaw said that number will likely increase on New Year’s Eve.

“Stay home,” Shaw said. “If you do go out, wear a mask wash your hands.”

Will the people who do meet up be afraid to call a ride-share service in fear of contracting COVID-19?

Both Lyft and Uber have strict guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which make them better options than driving home drunk

“If you kill somebody, that’s with you for the rest of your life,” Shaw said. “People want you to stay home. You can drink as much as you want, you can smoke as much as you want. You don’t have to worry about it.”

Keep in mind, there won’t be as many drivers available, so the best option for going out is to have your own designated driver.

Metro Detroit community leaders urge residents to put away guns on New Year’s Eve

Reverend Nicholas Hood, III, along with former Detroit Police Chief Ike McKinnon and other local leaders are urging residents to not bring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire.

The campaign was started in 1997 after Sandra Latham, a Detroit grandmother, was killed by celebratory gunfire sitting in her dinning room. For the 23rd year, Hood is asking residents to put away their guns and find a safer way to bring in the new year.

