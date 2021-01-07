‘This is a heinous crime’ -- 8-year-old Southfield girl fatally shot, brother facing charges

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – An 8-year-old girl who was shot Sunday evening at an apartment in Southfield died from her injuries Wednesday night.

Gyasi Arnez Stribling, the victim’s 20-year-old brother, is now facing charges. He’s accused of shooting Bailei Singleton at the 12 North Apartments on 12 Mile Road, between Northwestern Highway and Telegraph Road.

The girl had been in critical condition at a hospital after being shot in her head.

Police Chief Elvin Barren found it hard to describe the emotional toll the shooting had on his responding officers.

“It’s stressful for us. It’s stressful for me to stand here before you and control my emotions when talking about an 8-year-old child,” Barren said. “But we have a job to do. We have investigations that we to ensure are thorough and complete.”

According to authorities, Stribling was said to have been uncooperative when police arrived at the scene just three minutes after the shooting. Police said he allegedly fabricated a story and said Bailei had been shot during an attempted robbery. Police said he also tried to hide the handgun that was eventually found by police nearby.

Police are unsure of the motive, but said the details of what led to the shooting are said to be so disturbing that they can’t be released at this time.

“We want to preserve this evidence because I do not want this individual released. This is a heinous crime,” Barren said. “It should not have happened and I’m confident in this case that this person will serve time in prison.”

Stribling was initially charged with assault with intent to commit murder and felony firearm, but those charges will be upgraded now that Bailei died from her injuries.

Stribling was denied bond and remains in custody.

More: Southfield news