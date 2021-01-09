Farmington Public Schools returning to in-person learning on Monday

The announcement by the district comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference stating she wanted children back in classrooms by March 1.

FARMINGTON, Mich. – On Friday, Farmington Public Schools announced the district will return to in-person learning beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The announcement by the district comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference stating she wanted children back in classrooms by March 1.

A statement released by the district Friday read in part, “The district will move forward with the return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 11 for elementary students, early childhood students, and special education specialty self-contained program students. Then Monday, Jan. 25 for middle and high school students. Based on research done across the country and across the world, schools can be lower risk environments for students and staff when they implement strict infection-control measures.”

The Board of Education has canceled a special meeting that was scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

After Whitmer made the announcement on children returning to school by March parents on both sides of the heated debate weighed in on the issue. Families across the state are split on whether or not to send children back to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 516,376 as of Friday, including 13,132 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 3,625 new cases and 38 additional deaths.