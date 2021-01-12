Wayne County to host public COVID-19 vaccine update

Wayne County health officials will hold a public update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
The virtual meeting is set to start at 1:30 p.m.
They county’s health strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami is expected to discuss how many vaccine doses are being distributed within Wayne County and a possible timetable for future vaccinations.
