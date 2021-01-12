29ºF

Wayne County to host public COVID-19 vaccine update

FILE - In this Saturday Jan. 2, 2021 file photo, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca are checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. Britain races to vaccinate more than 15 million people by mid-February, and in an effort to ensure vaccines get to the right places at the right times, along with the syringes, alcohol swabs and protective equipment needed to administer them, the government has called in the army. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)
Wayne County health officials will hold a public update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The virtual meeting is set to start at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the meeting by clicking here.

They county’s health strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami is expected to discuss how many vaccine doses are being distributed within Wayne County and a possible timetable for future vaccinations.

Coronavirus resources:

