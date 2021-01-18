Detroit police seek missing 69-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man named Floyd Smith who was last seen Sunday afternoon at his home in the 4400 block of Fairview in Detroit.

He left the home at 4 p.m. Sunday to go to a gas station and never returned.

Smith is described as being between 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has a dark complexion, brown eyes and short gray hair.

He went missing wearing a black cap, dark brown jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Smith has dementia, according to a friend.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5540.