Greenhouse of Walled Lake will give you a free pre-rolled joint if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is teaming up with UBaked Cannabis Company to offer free pre-rolled joints to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and can prove it.

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is teaming up with UBaked Cannabis Company to offer free pre-rolled joints to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and can prove it.

The “pot for shots” COVID-19 vaccination promotion runs from Jan. 22 through Feb. 28. You need to bring in written proof that you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine and you’ll be given a free pre-rolled joint with no purchase necessary.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Our goal is to raise awareness of the importance of getting the COVID-19 Vaccination as we as a community battle this horrible pandemic. ‘POT FOR SHOTS’ is our way of showing our commitment in assisting helping the community get back to normalcy. We support the safe and responsible use of Cannabis and hope this is the beginning of the end of this insidious pandemic. Jerry Millen, Founder and owner of Greenhouse

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

READ: Oakland County’s first recreational marijuana shop to open next month

Read more: