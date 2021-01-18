Greenhouse of Walled Lake will give you a free pre-rolled joint if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is teaming up with UBaked Cannabis Company to offer free pre-rolled joints to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine and can prove it.
The “pot for shots” COVID-19 vaccination promotion runs from Jan. 22 through Feb. 28. You need to bring in written proof that you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine and you’ll be given a free pre-rolled joint with no purchase necessary.
READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases
The Greenhouse of Walled Lake is located at 103 East Walled Lake Drive in Walled Lake, Michigan.
It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
READ: Oakland County’s first recreational marijuana shop to open next month