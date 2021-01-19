Triumph Church honors Martin Luther King Jr. though drive-in service in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Although it had to find a new location other than the Fox Theatre, Triumph Church found a way to make sure all people could still honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this year.

“What we’re doing today (Monday) is reminding the people that we have a responsibility to keep the dream alive,” said the Rev. Solomon Kinloch Jr., pastor of Triumph Church.

Several people attended, with 800 cars tuning in via radio. The service was also simulcasted on three large screens.

“We haven’t gotten there all the way but this proves that there is an effort for us to try to get there,” said church member Larry Charleston III.

The ceremony consisted of singing, poems and words from the guest speaker, Ford healthcare CEO Wright Lassiter III.

“It’s really important to me that we celebrate the life of an amazing individual who did so much for his country,” Lassiter said.

Aside from just a word about the messages and principals of Martin Luther King Jr., there was also a food giveaway for families in need.

Each car also received $50 dollars as a gift.

“Triumph Church is not just a church that believes in worship. We’re also a church that believes in doing the work,” Kinloch said. “The dream didn’t just belong to Dr. King. It belonged to all of the people of God.”