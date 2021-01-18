Southfield MLK Task Force hosts peace parade, virtual program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Around the country, people are paying tribute to the late Martin Luther King Jr.

In Southfield, the celebrations included a COVID-19 safe parade. Yvette Ware-Devaull helped organize the event.

“I want people to think about peace,” Yvette Ware-Devaull said.

If you ask anyone at Southfield’s Justice Now, the Martin Luther King Jr. car parade had to happen.

“We’re all protected, socially distanced,” Rep. Brenda Carter said. “It’s important for young people to know what happened 50 years ago and why.”

Nearly 200 cars lined up at Hope United Methodist Church. The parade went through neighborhoods and parked at City Hall where King’s message and legacy was celebrated.

