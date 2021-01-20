2 people charged in Spirit Airlines bag dispute at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – A man and woman arrested following a bag dispute at the Detroit Metro Airport were arraigned Tuesday.

Jameel Murphy and Raymonique Williams, both of Detroit, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, assault and battery, and disturbing the peace.

According to Spirit Airlines, the incident happened Sunday while the passengers were trying to board flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta. The dispute was over the size of a carry-on bag.

When the agents asked the passengers to verify that their carry-on bags were appropriate sizes before boarding, the passengers became combative, according to airline officials.

A new video shows a passenger punching an employee. That’s when a woman throws a punch while holding a child.

One employee was taken to the hospital and the other employee, who has hired an attorney, also received medical attention.

Murphy and Williams are scheduled to be back in court in March.