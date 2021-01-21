Federal prosecutor Schneider resigns as Trump leaves office, will join private law firm based in Detroit

Schneider submitted his resignation letter to President Joe Biden shortly after Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday. His last day will be on Feb. 1. He will be joining a private law firm based in Detroit.
Saima Mohsin will be assuming the position of Acting United States Attorney. Mohsin has served as the First Assistant United States Attorney since March 2018.
Mohsin is a career prosecutor who has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2002. Before that, she served as a Deputy New Jersey Attorney General and Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.
