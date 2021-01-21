Federal prosecutor Schneider resigns as Trump leaves office, will join private law firm based in Detroit

DETROIT – United States Attorney Matthew Schneider announced on Thursday that he has resigned from his position.

Schneider submitted his resignation letter to President Joe Biden shortly after Biden was sworn into office on Wednesday. His last day will be on Feb. 1. He will be joining a private law firm based in Detroit.

Saima Mohsin will be assuming the position of Acting United States Attorney. Mohsin has served as the First Assistant United States Attorney since March 2018.

It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Eastern Michigan, alongside the incredibly hard-working team at the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In the last three years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to an enormous rise in violent crime, the greatest increase in civil unrest since 1967, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the lawyers and support staff of this office have faithfully enforced the law, supported our law enforcement partners, and protected our fellow citizens, and I could not be more proud of the work that they have accomplished. I’m extremely pleased to leave this office in the hands of one of the finest federal prosecutors I’ve ever known, Saima Mohsin. Saima is a dynamic trial lawyer and a talented manager. And, as the first woman, immigrant, Muslim United States Attorney in American history, her service is truly historic. Saima will be an outstanding representative and defender of our community as the Acting United States Attorney. Matthew Schneider

Mohsin is a career prosecutor who has served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2002. Before that, she served as a Deputy New Jersey Attorney General and Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan.

It is a great honor to serve the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan as Acting United States Attorney. I am deeply committed to fulfilling our core mission to faithfully enforce the law and seek justice for all. Saima Mohsin

