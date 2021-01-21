Metro Detroit woman celebrates success of sorority sister VP Kamala Harris

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – All around the world, the image of Vice President Kamala Harris taking the oath of office is having a huge impact.

For Kimberly Harry, a branding specialist for Ford, she knows talent when she sees it. She attended Howard University in the 80s alongside the future vice president and pledged her into Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Harry said she remembers Harris as a focused activist and “a good person of integrity.”

Seeing her Sorority sister take the oath of office was a watershed moment. For almost any minority attending an Historically Black College or University in the 80s, it was hard to imagine that you might know a future vice president. It wasn’t part the history then, but they know it now.

But for all the joy she has in watching Harris, it is sharing it with her nieces that means the most. Cassidy is a 15-year-old student at University High School Academy in Southfield. She always knew she had a path to success, but with the new vice president, there’s a new name and picture that points the way on the road map.

