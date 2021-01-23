Nightside Report Jan. 22, 2021: Michigan health director announces resignation, Man attacked by dogs on Detroit’s west side

Michigan health director Robert Gordon announces resignation
DETROIT – Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, abruptly resigned on Friday.
“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration,” Gordon tweeted at 2:52 p.m. Friday. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter.”
Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have been the faces of MDHHS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon has often been present at Whitmer’s briefings and most recently participated in a virtual update Tuesday.
