Nightside Report Jan. 22, 2021: Michigan health director announces resignation, Man attacked by dogs on Detroit’s west side

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:45 p.m.

Michigan health director Robert Gordon announces resignation

DETROIT – Robert Gordon, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, abruptly resigned on Friday.

“Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration,” Gordon tweeted at 2:52 p.m. Friday. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter.”

Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun have been the faces of MDHHS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon has often been present at Whitmer’s briefings and most recently participated in a virtual update Tuesday.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: 2 light snow chances this weekend, then a significant snowstorm

Temperatures are headed to their coldest mark in nearly a year, and next week’s significant snow is coming into focus.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Elizabeth Hertel named new Michigan health director, Gov. Whitmer announces

Elizabeth Hertel has been named the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, replacing Robert Gordon, who resigned Friday. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Hertel as the new Michigan health director minutes after Gordon tweeted his resignation.

Click here to read more.

Some Michiganders cutting in line for COVID vaccine ahead of those in need

Michigan’s system of “phases,” which determines who receives a COVID vaccine first, has put health care providers in a difficult spot. Some people seeking to receive a coronavirus vaccination may not be honest about their age or occupation in order to obtain a shot in the state’s earlier distribution phases -- and some have gotten the vaccine before it’s their turn.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 --