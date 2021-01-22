Detroit woman loses home in fire decades after sister died in fire

DETROIT – A Detroit woman’s home was destroyed in a fire.

The fire happened on Detroit’s west side on Robson Street, near Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road.

“We got a call from a friend. My house was on fire,” Yolanda Bell said. “And when I got here. I just saw my house in ablaze.”

For hours, Bell stood as close to her house as she could. She was with friends when the fire started.

“Everything we kept is gone,” Bell said.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Bell’s 19-year-old son was visiting from Florida. Bell was concerned that he was trapped inside, but he did make it out.

Nearly 40 years ago, Bell’s sister died in a house fire in Detroit. She was only 10 years old. Bell thought a house fire was taking a second person from her.

The fire was so intense that the floor collapsed when firefighters tried getting inside. Her son had already made it out. Bell lost precious keepsakes in the fire.

