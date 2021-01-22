Nightside Report Jan. 21, 2021: Meijer stores begin COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County, Federal judge gives $641 million Flint water deal preliminary approval

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:50 p.m.

Meijer stores begin COVID vaccinations at some pharmacies in Wayne County

DETROIT – Meijer stores have started vaccinating people at a few of its pharmacies in Wayne County.

Michigan state officials picked the supercenter chain as a vaccination partner to help meet its goal of giving 50,000 shots every day.

Meijer has 120 pharmacies in stores across Michigan, but they’re doing vaccinations clinics and they aren’t announcing them in advance.

Metro Detroit weather: Frigid temperatures, significant snow storm in the forecast

The temperatures in the 40s felt great, but they’re not coming back anytime soon. Our coldest temperature of the season is just around the corner before some “shovelable” snow.

Federal judge gives $641 million Flint water deal preliminary approval

Residents of Flint are one step closer to receiving money and resources for the pain and chaos caused by the Flint water crisis. A federal judge granted preliminary approval Thursday to a $641 million deal that would benefit Flint residents who were harmed by the water.

2 more cases of new COVID variant identified in Washtenaw County, health officials say

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Washtenaw County Health Department announced on Thursday that two new cases of the COVID variant have been identified. Officials said the cases were identified in two woman living in the county and were in close contact with the first person in the state to be diagnosed with the variant, known as B.1.1.7. Officials said that person tested positive after traveling to the United Kingdom where the variant originated.

