DETROIT – Two women were injured in a double shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Grand River and Livernois, police say.

The two victims, a 30-year-old and 35-year-old, were in a black Mercedes Sprinter Van when an unknown person fired shots at both from outside of the party bus.

Police say the two women were taken to a hospital afterward and listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5240.

