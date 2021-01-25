4-year-old Detroit boy accidentally shoots himself after finding gun, police say

DETROIT – A 4-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot himself, police said.

The boy shot himself on Sunday at 11:22 p.m. in the 14400 block of Hubbell Avenue in Detroit.

He was privately conveyed to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.