Majority of misdemeanor tickets issued for curfew violations during demonstrations in Detroit dismissed

DETROIT – A majority of misdemeanor tickets issued during two nights of demonstrations in Detroit have been dismissed, according to officials.
The tickets were issued while Detroit was under a curfew that required people to stay off city streets after 8 p.m. unless they were going to the doctor, drug store or grocery store.
Demonstrations against police brutality were happening across the nation and in Detroit. Including from May 31 through June 2. Dozens of demonstrators received citations for misdemeanors and others were ticketed for disruptive and/or violent behavior.
After a review, a majority of misdemeanor tickets issued on May 31 and June 2 will be dismissed. The full statement is available below.