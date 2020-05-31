Watch Live: Demonstrators crowd Detroit for third day of protests

DETROIT – Local 4′s Victor Williams and Larry Spruill are live in Downtown Detroit during the city’s third day of protests.

Demonstrators are taking to the streets of Detroit for a third time this weekend to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the U.S. following the recent death of black Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer during an altercation on May 25. The officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least seven minutes while he was handcuffed and laying on the ground -- even after he told the officer he couldn’t breathe.

Friday’s march in Detroit began peacefully around 4 p.m. but later became more chaotic -- like many other protests taking place around the country. Multiple Detroit police vehicles were damaged and more than 60 demonstrators were taken into police custody Friday night and early Saturday morning.

One 21-year-old man from Eastpointe was shot and killed during Friday’s protest Downtown. Detroit Police Chief James Craig says there is no indication that the shooting was related to the protests. Police are still investigating the incident.

Saturday’s protests also began peacefully, but police said demonstrators became agitated as they were forced to keep distance from DPD headquarters. Craig said they began to throw rocks, bricks and firecrackers.

“We support the protest,” Craig said. “We do not support lawbreakers.”

Craig said nonlethal means were used to disperse the crowds. No injuries were reported.

Police said 84 people were arrested Saturday night. Only 21 of those arrested were from Detroit.

Protestors plan to return to the streets of Detroit for a third consecutive day Sunday. Craig said the DPD will be fully prepared for the demonstration.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Sunday a curfew for the city from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. that is in effect for the next 48 hours. The curfew does not apply to those traveling to and from work.

