Answering COVID vaccine questions: Are there any effects on women who are breastfeeding?

DETROIT – As coronavirus cases continue increasing questions on the pandemic are mounting too.

Some people are curious about whether hydroxychloroquine might be useful in preventing the development of COVID-19 if it’s taken before exposure.

The trial has been officially terminated for a number of reasons. First, an analysis of the data that was collected didn’t show any benefit, and the baseline rate of new COVID infections in frontline workers is no longer high enough to support additional enrollment especially now that there’s a vaccine.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Another recently asked question is about the effects of the vaccine on women who are breastfeeding. Some are curious about whether side effects could impact the child.

No specific studies have been done to evaluate any possible effect that the vaccine would have on breastfeeding. That’s the most scientifically accurate answer.

With that noted there is no reason to think the vaccine would have any adverse effect on breastfeeding or the child.

Another viewer asked, “Hank Aaron took the shot and died a couple days later, did that vaccine cause his death?

Aaron died 18 days after receiving the Moderna vaccine at the age of 86. There is no evidence that his death was connected to receiving the vaccine.

Furthermore, there is no connection between either vaccine and any deaths that have been investigated.

The CDC is watching for any indication of unusual patterns of adverse effects after receiving the vaccine.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 552,556 as of Tuesday, including 14,405 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 1,476 new cases and 79 additional deaths -- 44 from a vital records review.